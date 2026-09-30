Ukraine and Uzbekistan are introducing "visa-free transport" regime: freight carriers will operate without permits, - Kalashnyk

Ukraine and Uzbekistan are introducing "visa-free transport" for freight transportation. The protocol signed by the parties will allow Ukrainian carriers to carry out bilateral and transit shipments without permits.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Mykola Kalashnyk, Minister of Recovery, Infrastructure, and Transportation.

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"We are introducing a 'transport visa-free regime' with Uzbekistan—yet another country with which Ukrainian freight carriers will be able to operate without permits," the minister said.

The signed protocol provides for the elimination of quotas and additional administrative procedures for carriers. This should simplify road freight transport between Ukraine and Uzbekistan.

According to Kalashnik, trade between the two countries totaled approximately $315 million in 2025, a 14% increase compared to the previous year. The liberalization of road transport is expected to contribute to further trade growth.

Ukraine currently has liberalized freight transport agreements with 38 countries, including European Union member states. In June 2026, Ukraine also signed an agreement with Albania on road transport under "transport visa-free" conditions for trucks.

Read on "Censor.NET": Ukraine is preparing to extend the visa-free travel agreement with the EU: a decision is expected in the fall