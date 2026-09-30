$24,000 for illegally crossing the border: organiser of scheme exposed in Rivne region. PHOTOS

Operational officers from the State Border Guard Service’s 9th Border Detachment of the Central Regional Border Guard Directorate have apprehended a 27-year-old resident of the Sarny district in the Rivne region who, according to the investigation, organised the illegal smuggling of two men of conscription age across the state border.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, as relayed by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

According to the investigation, the suspect organised a scheme to smuggle conscripts out of the country to European Union nations via unofficial border crossings. To carry out his criminal plan, he found two men willing to cross the border illegally and agreed to transport them to the state border. The cost of this service was 12,000 US dollars per person.

To carry out the criminal plan, the perpetrator organised the transport of the individuals to the border area, provided advice and instructions, and mapped out the route for the illegal crossing of the state border. It has also been documented that US$24,000 was transferred from the clients to the intermediary; this sum was seized during urgent investigative measures and added to the criminal case file.

Based on the evidence gathered, the organiser has been served with a notice of suspicion. The court has ordered his remand in custody. Other individuals involved in this unlawful activity are being identified.





Watch more: "Hart" border guards repelled assault by Russian forces in Kharkiv region – 73 occupiers were killed and 4 taken prisoner. VIDEO