Zelenskyy and Stubb discussed strengthening F-16 programme and air defence capabilities in general
President Zelenskyy held talks with the Finnish leader Alexander Stubb.
He announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
Details
He briefed Stubb on the situation following the Russian strikes and the latest escalation of terror by the Russian Federation.
"For almost the entire past 24 hours, since last night, air raid alerts have been in force in Kyiv and our other cities and regions, and there remains a constant threat from ‘Shahed’ drones. There were also ballistic missile strikes during the night.
We discussed with Alex what exactly could most effectively bolster our defences and strengthen our F-16s and air defence systems in general. Thank you for your willingness to help!" said Zelenskyy.
What led up to it?
- Zelenskyy had previously stated that Belgium would supply Ukraine with a further three F-16 fighter jets by the end of the year.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password