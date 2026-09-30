Zelenskyy and Stubb discussed strengthening F-16 programme and air defence capabilities in general

President Zelenskyy held talks with the Finnish leader Alexander Stubb.

He announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

He briefed Stubb on the situation following the Russian strikes and the latest escalation of terror by the Russian Federation.

"For almost the entire past 24 hours, since last night, air raid alerts have been in force in Kyiv and our other cities and regions, and there remains a constant threat from ‘Shahed’ drones. There were also ballistic missile strikes during the night.



We discussed with Alex what exactly could most effectively bolster our defences and strengthen our F-16s and air defence systems in general. Thank you for your willingness to help!" said Zelenskyy.

Read more: Starlink could become part of Ukraine’s air defense system: Stubb asked Musk to expand coverage for Ukraine

What led up to it?