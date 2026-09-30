Zelenskyy visited soldiers conducting Operation ’Vivaldi’: over 125 square kilometres of territory have been de-occupied. VIDEO
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the command post of the 66th SMB, whose troops are carrying out operations in the Lyman sector.
The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
Details
The President presented the defenders with state honours.
"I spoke with the brigade commander about the tasks the unit is carrying out and the brigade’s needs.
As part of Operation ‘Vivaldi’, the 66th SMB, together with other units within the Third Army Corps, has already restored Ukrainian control over more than 125 square kilometres of our territory," Zelenskyy said.
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