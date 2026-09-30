More than 300 educational institutions in capital have been hit by Russian attacks, - media reports

Since the start of the full-scale war, the capital’s educational infrastructure has been subjected to systematic attacks by the Russian occupiers. As a result of rocket fire, drone attacks, and blast waves, more than 300 educational establishments in Kyiv have been damaged – including schools, nurseries, vocational colleges, extracurricular education centres, and universities.

This is reported by the publication life.kyiv.ua, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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The nature of the damage ranges from windows and doors blown out by the blast wave to severe structural damage to façades, roofs and interior spaces, which require long-term restoration work.

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In particular, Lyceum No. 101 in the Lukyanivka district has been damaged on at least eight occasions. Despite the constant attacks, the school’s staff have managed each time to clear up the damage caused by the shelling and repair the premises so that lessons could continue.

Despite regular threats, Kyiv continues to bring children back to face-to-face learning:

51 per cent of pupils in the capital are currently attending school in person.

The number of schools operating exclusively online has fallen from 11 to 5.

Safety remains the key factor in holding face-to-face lessons: the availability and capacity of equipped shelters with ventilation, independent lighting, water and means of communication. In many schools, protective structures are being modernised so that full lessons can be held there during prolonged air raid alerts.

Despite the extensive damage, the capital’s education system remains operational, and the city’s services and teaching staff are continuing with the phased restoration of the damaged buildings.