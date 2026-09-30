Lithuania has handed Russia two notes of protest over sabotage in Estonia and large-scale attacks on Ukraine

The Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned a representative of the Russian Embassy and handed him two notes of protest. Vilnius was reacting to an act of sabotage against a defence company in Estonia and Russia’s systematic attacks on the population and civilian infrastructure of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing LRT, the Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated this.

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The first note of protest was handed over in response to an act of sabotage carried out on 15 August in Tallinn. This refers to the arson attack on a building belonging to the Estonian defence company Milrem Robotics. The Estonian authorities hold Russia responsible for the attack.

"Lithuania, together with its allies, will respond decisively to Russian attacks and other actions that violate international law, including acts of subversion, sabotage and cyber-attacks," the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry emphasised.

The ministry stated that such actions against one of its allies pose a threat to the security of the entire Euro-Atlantic community. Officials in Vilnius also emphasised that Moscow’s attempts to undermine support for Ukraine are doomed to failure.

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The second note – in response to the attacks on Ukraine

Lithuania has lodged a separate protest over Russia’s systematic attacks on Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recalled the attacks on 28 September on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities. In particular, in the capital, a drone struck the historic building of the National Academy of Sciences. According to figures provided by the Lithuanian side, two people were killed and dozens were injured.

A medical facility, a pharmaceutical company’s premises and petrol stations were also damaged.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, as a result of the Russian attacks on 28 September, at least nine people were killed in Ukraine and more than 80 were injured, including three children.

On the night of 29 September, Russian attacks continued. Administrative and educational buildings, as well as infrastructure facilities, were damaged.

The Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasised that the protection of the civilian population and civilian objects, in particular medical, scientific and educational institutions, is a fundamental requirement of international humanitarian law. Those responsible for violations of this law must be held criminally liable.

Lithuania has called on Russia to immediately cease its aggression against Ukraine and to comply with the norms of international law, in particular international humanitarian law.