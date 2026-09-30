Main target of Russian Federation’s night-time strike was energy infrastructure of Kyiv and Kyiv region. Some of missiles were shot down, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

On the night of 30 September, Russian occupiers launched a massive combined strike using nearly 190 attack drones and ballistic missiles, targeting the energy infrastructure of Kyiv, the Kyiv region and other settlements.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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According to him, emergency services and repair crews have been working since last night to deal with the aftermath of the Russian strike.

Where did the enemy strike?

"It was a complex attack: nearly 190 strike drones, as well as ballistic missiles. And the main target of the strike was the capital’s and Kyiv region’s energy infrastructure. There is damage to residential buildings. Work is ongoing to restore electricity and water supplies wherever they are currently cut off," the head of state noted.

He recalled that earlier that morning, Russian forces had struck a supermarket in Ivankovychi directly with a drone. Emergency services are extinguishing the fire. Kyiv is also under drone attack. A warehouse was hit, and one person was killed.

There were also strikes on critical infrastructure in the Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad and Rivne regions. Damage has been reported in the Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Cherkasy regions.

Read more: Enemy launched ballistic missile strike on Kyiv: two people have been killed, there are casualties and damage in three districts (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

Casualties of enemy attacks

As of now, 14 people have been injured across the country as a result of these strikes. Sadly, five people have been killed, including a child.

Zelenskyy also notes that our defenders managed to shoot down some of the missiles. But, unfortunately, there were also hits.

"We have recently received new air defence support packages. I would like to thank our partners for the missiles, and everyone who is honouring our agreements and strengthening our air defences. This is exactly how we must continue to work. Every interceptor missile truly saves lives. And the closer we get to winter, the more such protection we need. We must do everything to ensure that Russia’s reliance on ballistic and drone terror does not pay off. Thank you to everyone who stands with Ukraine," the President concluded.

Read more: Enemy damaged energy infrastructure: Power outages occurred in Kyiv due to shelling, - DTEK

Shelling on 30 September

As is known, on the night of 30 September, Russian troops attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles, resulting in two confirmed deaths.

In the Kyiv region, the Russians killed a child in the Vyshhorod district.

According to the Air Force, Russia fired ‘Zircon’ and ‘Iskander’ missiles.

The Russians also struck the Rivne region.

In the Cherkasy region, the Russians attacked an infrastructure facility.

A supermarket was damaged in the Obukhiv district of the Kyiv region.

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