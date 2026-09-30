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News Attacks on the energy sector Missile and drone attack on Kyiv
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Enemy damaged energy infrastructure: Power outages occurred in Kyiv due to shelling, - DTEK

shelling of Kyiv

8,000 families in Kyiv have electricity again following a massive attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the DTEK press office.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The shelling caused a power outage

"Another difficult night for the capital. The enemy damaged the power infrastructure," the statement reads.

As noted, DTEK’s power engineers managed to quickly restore power to 8,000 homes.

"We continue to work 24/7 to ensure a reliable power supply for Kyiv residents," DTEK added.

Background

  • As previously reported, the enemy launched a ballistic missile strike on Kyiv: two people were killed, and there are casualties and damage in three districts.
  • A house in Vyshhorod was destroyed as a result of a Russian missile and drone strike on the Kyiv region; a child was killed, and others were injured.

Read more: Khmara visited Air Force command posts in Kyiv region: We will strengthen layered defence of Kyiv

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