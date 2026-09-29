Khmara visited Air Force command posts in Kyiv region: We will strengthen layered defence of Kyiv

The Ukrainian Minister of Defence, Yevhen Khmara, visited command posts at Air Force units in the Kyiv region.

The Ministry of Defence reported this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

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On the enemy’s change of tactics

Together with military officials, Khmara discussed the changing tactics of Russian terror and new challenges, particularly for the capital region. The meeting participants focused on combat operations – the detection and tracking of targets, decision-making, and the neutralisation of aerial threats.

According to the Defence Minister, the task for the air defences is clear: to destroy Russian weapons before they reach the capital.

"Together, we identified which approaches need to be changed and how to strengthen Kyiv’s layered defences. Aviation, air defence and mobile fire groups – all these components must adapt their operations to the new realities", said Khmara.

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Communication with pilots and air defence operators

Khmara also spoke with combat pilots and operators of air defence systems about their assessment of the situation, discussing in detail the units’ available forces, resources and requirements.

On jet-powered ‘shahids’

Particular attention was paid to Shahed-type jet-powered strike drones. According to the minister, such targets are already being shot down, and the task now is to scale up effective technological solutions and equip units with them.

"We are working on this together with the military, Ukrainian manufacturers and partners. Our long-range strikes are steadily eroding Russia’s ability to wage war. At the same time, we will strengthen the defence of our cities and increase the pressure on the enemy’s military machine", added Khmara.