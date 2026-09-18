Tusk on visit to Ukraine: We will discuss Poland’s participation in anti-ballistic missile coalition

Prime Minister Donald Tusk of Poland stated that during his visit to Ukraine, he will discuss Poland’s participation in the anti-ballistic missile coalition with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to Ukrinform.

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"We will discuss Poland's participation in the anti-ballistic missile coalition. A longer one-on-one conversation (with Zelenskyy—Ed.) is also planned to discuss bilateral relations. At the same time, the meeting will focus on broad regional cooperation," he said.

Tusk noted that he had not personally witnessed the aftermath of the latest Russian drone strikes on Ukraine, as he was traveling by car after dark, but he had received numerous accounts from local residents.

According to the Polish prime minister, Russian attacks are targeting not only Ukraine's energy infrastructure but also its industrial sector.

Read more: Russia could strike NATO countries and pass it off as accident, while Ukraine faces large-scale attacks this winter, - Tusk

"This is a war of economic attrition, and it appears to be entering a decisive phase," said the Polish prime minister.

The Polish prime minister also noted that the prospects for a ceasefire remain uncertain, and that Russia is currently "very aggressive and reluctant" to reach agreements.

He also stressed that Poland and other allies must prepare for various possible scenarios.

"We're talking about possible scenarios, not about what will definitely happen. Poland and other countries need to be prepared for various scenarios, including more dramatic ones," he concluded.

The Carpathian Eight