Enemy launched ballistic missile strike on Kyiv: two people have been killed, there are casualties and damage in three districts (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the night of Tuesday 29 September, Russian forces attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles and strike drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force Command’s press centre.

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Where did the enemy strike?

According to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, there is a fire in a residential area of the Sviatoshynskyi district.

In the Obolon district, a fire has broken out in a shop building.

In the Holosiivskyi district, a warehouse is on fire.

Read more: Combined Russian attack on Kyiv: houses, hall of residence, school, petrol station and business were damaged. State Emergency Service vehicle came under second strike. PHOTOS

There are casualties

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, as of 6.07 a.m., four casualties have been reported. One injured woman has been hospitalised.

Russian forces are currently attacking the Ukrainian capital with kamikaze drones. A yellow alert has been declared.

Read more: Ballistic missiles have been shot down. Depot at Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi station, data and business centres, and residential buildings have been damaged, – Zelenskyy on the overnight enemy attack. PHOTOS

Updated information

As of 6.27, it has been reported that one person has died as a result of enemy strikes.

As of 7:25 a.m., unfortunately, another woman is reported to have died. Two people were killed as a result of the enemy attack. Four people were injured.

As the State Emergency Service later reported, from the evening of September 29 through the night of September 30, Russian shelling caused fires and damage in four districts of the city.

















