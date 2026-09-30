Enemy launched ballistic missile strike on Kyiv: two people have been killed, there are casualties and damage in three districts (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS
On the night of Tuesday 29 September, Russian forces attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles and strike drones.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force Command’s press centre.
Where did the enemy strike?
According to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, there is a fire in a residential area of the Sviatoshynskyi district.
In the Obolon district, a fire has broken out in a shop building.
In the Holosiivskyi district, a warehouse is on fire.
There are casualties
According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, as of 6.07 a.m., four casualties have been reported. One injured woman has been hospitalised.
Russian forces are currently attacking the Ukrainian capital with kamikaze drones. A yellow alert has been declared.
Updated information
As of 6.27, it has been reported that one person has died as a result of enemy strikes.
As of 7:25 a.m., unfortunately, another woman is reported to have died. Two people were killed as a result of the enemy attack. Four people were injured.
As the State Emergency Service later reported, from the evening of September 29 through the night of September 30, Russian shelling caused fires and damage in four districts of the city.
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Sviatoshynskyi District: Approximately 10 private homes were damaged.
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Podilskyi District: The enemy struck a non-residential building, causing a fire in the roof and building materials on the 6th floor. A fire and damage also occurred in a warehouse following the Russian Federation’s attack. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blazes. A fire also broke out in a two-story private home at another address.
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Holosiivskyi District: A fire broke out in a sauna, a utility shed, and a concrete mixer. The fire was extinguished.
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Solomianskyi District: Grass cover was burning in an open area.
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