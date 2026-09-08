Combined Russian attack on Kyiv: houses, hall of residence, school, petrol station and business were damaged. State Emergency Service vehicle came under second strike. PHOTOS

As a result of the Russian Federation’s combined night-time strike on Kyiv, more than fifty sites have been damaged: residential buildings, a hall of residence, a school grounds, shops, petrol stations and a flour mill.

This was reported on his Telegram channel by the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ivan Vyhovskyi, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

There are casualties and damage

According to him, damage has been recorded in many districts. Unfortunately, two people were killed in the Solomianskyi district as a result of the strike. The number of injured residents has risen to 16. All are receiving the necessary assistance.



















Rescue operations

"Explosions were heard in Kyiv for almost five hours. Rescue workers and police officers were assisting civilians at the sites of the attacks from the very first minutes. Thirteen people were rescued, including those evacuated from a blocked building in the Holosiivskyi district. A State Emergency Service vehicle was hit by a second strike," he emphasised.

More than 300 rescue workers and police officers are currently continuing their work in the capital. They are extinguishing fires and clearing rubble at seven locations, documenting yet another act of terror against civilians, taking statements from people regarding destroyed and damaged property, and providing support to those affected. Mobile service centres run by the Ministry of Internal Affairs are in operation, where citizens can have their documents replaced. All this is taking place to the sound of yet another air-raid siren.

See more: Russia’s night-time attack: aftermath is being dealt with in eight regions and Kyiv, - Koretskyi. PHOTO

Attacks on other regions

Vyhivskyi notes that Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Sumy regions were also under enemy attack last night. In the Odesa region, the Russians struck a market with missiles. Early this morning, a Kyiv–Sumy train was attacked in the Sumy region. Fortunately, the passengers were in a safe place and were evacuated by buses provided by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the Regional Military Administration. Rescue workers extinguished the fire that had engulfed the locomotive. As we speak, the Russians are continuing to attack civilian targets across Ukraine’s regions.

See more: Russian night-time attack on Kyiv region: fires at industrial sites, seven lorries destroyed (updated). VIDEO+PHOTO

What led up to this?