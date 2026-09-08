Russia’s night-time attack: aftermath is being dealt with in eight regions and Kyiv, - Koretskyi. PHOTO

In eight regions of Ukraine and in Kyiv, efforts are continuing to deal with the aftermath of Russia’s massive night-time attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Serhii Koretskyi.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

In the Sumy region, Russian drones attacked a diesel locomotive on the Kyiv–Sumy train. Around 100 people were evacuated by bus.

In Kharkiv, two people were injured when a drone struck a high-rise building. In the Odesa region, a market came under attack.

Damage has also been reported in the Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The aftermath of the attack in Kyiv

In the capital, two people were killed and a further 10 injured as a result of the Russian attack.

Apartment blocks were damaged. Fires broke out and damage was reported in five districts of Kyiv.

Air defence forces, rescue workers, medics, police, railway staff and other emergency services are working at the scenes.

Read more: Russian forces have struck market in suburbs of Odesa: social media reports claim that "7th Kilometre" has been destroyed. VIDEO





