Russian missile and drone strike on Kyiv Oblast: house in Vyshhorod has been destroyed, child has been killed and there are injured. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the night of 30 September, the Kyiv region came under yet another enemy missile and drone attack.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

One person has died

As reported, in Vyshhorod, rescue workers pulled three people from the rubble of a destroyed private house. Among them was a child suffering from acute stress reaction. A man sustained shrapnel wounds to the head, and a woman suffered leg injuries. They are receiving the necessary medical care.

Sadly, the body of another child was found beneath the rubble. Rescue workers are working to free the body.

Read more: Warehouse and private house damaged in Kyiv Oblast by Russian strikes

Damage

According to the Regional Military Administration, private homes in the Vyshhorod district have been damaged and destroyed, and fires have broken out in a residential building and garages. The windows of a house have also been damaged.

In the Bucha district, three private homes, 11 cars and two warehouses have been damaged, and a fire has broken out.

Damage caused by attacks on infrastructure facilities has also been recorded in the Bucha, Vyshhorod and Obukhiv districts.

The relevant services are working at the scenes.











"The attack on the Kyiv region is ongoing. Do not ignore air-raid sirens and stay in shelters," emphasises the head of the regional administration.

There is currently a drone threat.

Read more: Russian forces attacked market in Sofiivska Borshchahivka in Kyiv region: there are fatalities and casualties. VIDEO&PHOTOS