Russian forces attacked market in Sofiivska Borshchahivka in Kyiv region: there are fatalities and casualties. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the evening of 27 September, Russian invaders launched an attack using a strike drone on the market area in the village of Sofiivska Borshchahivka, Bucha District, Kyiv Region. There have been fatalities and injuries.

This has been reported by the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office and the Mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known about the consequences?

"This evening, as a result of an enemy attack in the village of Sofiivska Borshchahivka in the Bucha district, a strike drone struck the market area. One man was killed and around 10 people were injured as a result of the attack," the regional prosecutor’s office reported.

Law enforcement officers and the relevant emergency services are working at the scene.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that, according to preliminary information, two people were killed and four injured as a result of the attack on the market in a Kyiv suburb.

"A market is on fire in a suburb of the capital. According to medical staff, there are currently four people injured there. They are being examined and treated. Also, preliminary reports suggest that two people have been killed," he wrote.

Videos from the scene of the attack are being shared on social media.

The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, wrote that in Sofiivska Borshchahivka, Bucha District, two people were killed and three others injured after an enemy UAV struck the area.

"The injured are receiving the necessary medical care. Doctors and emergency services are working at the scene," wrote Tkachenko.

In addition, a car was damaged in Shchaslyve, Boryspil District. In the Bila Tserkva District, a grain silo and a high-rise building were damaged.

Update

The regional prosecutor's office later clarified that two people were killed in the attack.

See more: Russian attack on the Kyiv region: two people injured, damage reported. PHOTOS