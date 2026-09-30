Russians struck an infrastructure facility in Cherkasy region; fire broke out

Russian troops attacked Cherkasy Oblast with drones. Air defense forces shot down three enemy UAVs, but the downed target crashed in the Cherkasy district, causing a fire at an infrastructure facility.

This was reported by Ihor Taburets, head of the Regional State Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"Another day—with regular alerts. The enemy continues its aerial terror campaign. Air defense forces and equipment shot down three Russian UAVs over the region.



In the Cherkasy district, an fire broke out at an infrastructure facility after an enemy target crashed. It was quickly extinguished," the statement said.

No one was injured as a result of the attack.

See more: Russians attacked Zhytomyr and Cherkasy regions with drones: damage has been reported. PHOTOS

Shelling on September 30

As is well known, on the night of September 30, Russian troops attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles, resulting in two confirmed deaths.

In the Kyiv region, Russians killed a child in the Vyshhorod district.

According to data from the Air Force, Russia fired "Zircons" and "Iskanders."

The Russians also struck the Rivne region.

Read more: Operation "Carthage": Two prosecutors featured in NABU recordings dismissed in Cherkasy