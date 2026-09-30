Supermarket in Kyiv region was damaged by Russian strike, and fire broke out. PHOTOS

As a result of a Russian UAV attack on the Obukhiv district of the Kyiv region, a supermarket building was damaged and a fire broke out. Preliminary reports indicate there are casualties.

This was reported by Timur Tkachenko, head of the RMA, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"As a result of an attack by an enemy UAV in the Obukhiv District, a supermarket building in one of the towns was damaged and a fire broke out," the statement said.

There may be victims at the scene of the crash.

Emergency medical teams have been dispatched.

The prosecutor's office showed the aftermath of the enemy attack.

The building was partially destroyed; the roof, stairs, and structural elements were damaged. A 50-year-old woman was injured in the explosion.









Read: Russia attacked two districts of Kharkiv; a child was injured

Shelling on September 30

As is well known, on the night of September 30, Russian troops attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles, resulting in two confirmed deaths.

In the Kyiv region, Russians killed a child in the Vyshhorod district.

According to data from the Air Force, Russia fired "Zircons" and "Iskanders."

The Russians struck the Rivne region as well.

In the Cherkasy region, the Russians attacked an infrastructure facility.

See also: Russian shelling has caused water supply disruptions in the Kramatorsk community