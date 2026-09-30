Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles, Zircons, and 188 drones; air defenses destroyed 5 missiles and 155 UAVs – Air Force

On the night of September 30, 2026, Russian Federation troops attacked Ukraine with Zircon/Onyx anti-ship missiles launched from the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, ballistic missilesIskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh and Bryansk regions of the Russian Federation, 188 Shahed-type strike UAVs (86 of which were jet-powered), Gerber drones, and "Parody"-type decoy drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Air Force Command.

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Where did the enemy aim?

As noted, the main target of the attack is Kyiv Oblast.

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

See also: MiG-29 crews carried out precision airstrikes on basements where Russian invaders were hiding. VIDEO

How did our air defense system perform?

According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 a.m., air defense forces have shot down or neutralized 160 targets:

- 5 Iskander-M/S-400/Zircon/Onyx ballistic missiles

- 155 enemy UAVs of the Shahed and Gerber types, as well as other types of drones.

Consequences

Enemy airstrikes were recorded at 18 locations.

"The attack is ongoing; there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety guidelines!" the Air Force emphasizes.

What led up to this?

As reported, the enemy launched a ballistic missile strike on Kyiv: two people were killed, there are casualties, and damage has been reported in three districts.

A house in Vyshhorod was destroyed in a Russian missile and drone strike on the Kyiv region; a child was killed and others were injured.

Read more: Khmara visited Air Force command posts in Kyiv region: We will strengthen layered defence of Kyiv