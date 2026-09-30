Strike on warehouse in Solomianskyi district of Kyiv was recorded: Kyivteploenergo employee was killed (updated)

A warehouse in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv has been damaged by an enemy attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Kyiv City Military Administration’s press centre.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

One casualty

Sadly, one person has died as a result of the strike. We extend our condolences to their family and loved ones. One person is also reported to have been injured.

According to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, a warehouse building in the Solomianskyi district has been hit. A lorry is on fire. Emergency services are heading to the scene.

"In the Solomianskyi district, where a warehouse building was hit, an employee of ‘Kyivteploenergo’, the driver of the vehicle, was killed. Specialists from the company were carrying out work at this location," Klitschko later clarified.

Read more: Enemy damaged energy infrastructure: Power outages occurred in Kyiv due to shelling, - DTEK

Updated information

Klitschko later reported that a 12-story non-residential building in the Solomianskyi district had been hit. Preliminary reports indicate there is no fire. Emergency services are heading to the scene.

Shelling on 30 September

As is known, on the night of 30 September, Russian troops attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles, resulting in two confirmed deaths.

In the Kyiv region, the Russians killed a child in the Vyshhorod district.

According to the Air Force, Russia fired ‘Zircon’ and ‘Iskander’ missiles.

The Russians also struck the Rivne region.

In the Cherkasy region, the Russians attacked an infrastructure facility.

A supermarket was damaged in the Obukhiv district of the Kyiv region.

Read more: Russia is waging campaign against Ukraine that combines massive strikes, sabotage, and attempts at political destabilization, - The Economist