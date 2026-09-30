Russian Embassy in Ireland has threatened nuclear strike in event of ’blockade’ of Kaliningrad region

The Russian diplomatic mission in Ireland has issued yet another set of nuclear threats against the West, stating that the Russian Federation is prepared to use weapons of mass destruction should any attempts be made to isolate the Kaliningrad region.

This is stated in a post on the Telegram channel of the Russian Embassy in Ireland, as reported by Censor.NET, citing "Medusa".

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The embassy’s post claims that Moscow allegedly has "information coming in" regarding NATO countries’ preparations for an air and sea blockade of the Kaliningrad region.

In this regard, Russian diplomats have stated that "there should be no doubt" as to the Russian Federation’s readiness to use its entire military arsenal, including nuclear weapons, to defend this territory.

Read more: Russia is waging campaign against Ukraine that combines massive strikes, sabotage, and attempts at political destabilization, - The Economist

The latest outbreak of nuclear blackmail came in response to statements by European politicians regarding the intensification of hybrid attacks and acts of sabotage by Russia against Ukraine’s allies.

At the same time, the Russian Foreign Ministry, as is customary, attempted to shift the blame for the escalation onto the "European political elite", stating that Moscow allegedly "has no plans to exacerbate the situation with Europe".