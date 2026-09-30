Fire breaks out at Dovzhenko Film Studios in Kyiv

A fire broke out on the grounds of the Oleksandr Dovzhenko Film Studios in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv.

The Kyiv City State Administration reported this on the evening of 30 September, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"According to preliminary information, batteries are burning in one of the pavilions," the statement said.

Rescue units are on their way to the scene.

Earlier

Emergency power outages were introduced in Kyiv on the evening of 30 September. Explosions had earlier been heard in the capital.

See more: Russian attacks in Kyiv region: fires broke out in two districts. PHOTOS