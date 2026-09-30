Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv after Russian attack

Emergency power outages were introduced in Kyiv on 30 September. Explosions had earlier been heard in the capital.

DTEK reported this, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"Kyiv: emergency power outages have been introduced on Ukrenergo’s instructions. Please remember that scheduled outage timetables do not apply during emergency outages. We will inform you of any changes on our Telegram channel," the statement said.

According to social media reports, electricity and water supplies were lost in some Kyiv districts after the explosions. Russians attacked a power transmission line.

It is not yet known how many buildings have been affected or how long restoration will take.

Read more: Strike on warehouse in Solomianskyi district of Kyiv was recorded: Kyivteploenergo employee was killed (updated)

Attacks on 30 September

On the night of 30 September, Russian forces attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles. Two people are known to have been killed.

In the Kyiv region, Russians killed a child in the Vyshhorod district.

According to the Air Force, Russia used Zircon and Iskander missiles.

Russians also struck the Rivne region.

In the Cherkasy region, Russians attacked an infrastructure facility.

A supermarket was damaged in the Obukhiv district of Kyiv region.

Watch more: Kyiv blanketed in thick fog due to aftermath of shelling: air quality has deteriorated (updated). VIDEO