Kyiv blanketed in thick fog due to aftermath of shelling: air quality has deteriorated (updated). VIDEO

There is thick fog in Kyiv. This is the result of previous shelling.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the State Emergency Service.

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As noted, the remaining smoke and soot have risen into the upper layers of the atmosphere, and a high-pressure system is temporarily holding them close to the ground. There is almost no wind right now, so the air isn’t being cleared, but as soon as the wind picks up and the sun comes out, everything will gradually clear up.

What to Do Now:

⏺Close windows and vents (especially for residents of Podil, Lukyanivka, the Shevchenkivskyi District, and Borshchahivka).

⏺Avoid ventilating the room.

⏺If you have one, turn on an air purifier or do some wet cleaning.

⏺Drivers: Turn on your fog lights and maintain a safe following distance.

Read more: Russia is waging campaign against Ukraine that combines massive strikes, sabotage, and attempts at political destabilization, - The Economist

"Stay calm, take care of yourselves, and follow official announcements," the State Emergency Service emphasizes.

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, air quality has temporarily deteriorated in the Podil and Sviatoshyn districts due to fires caused by enemy attacks.

This may negatively affect the health of people with respiratory and cardiovascular conditions, children, the elderly, and pregnant women in particular.

What led up to this?