5th Separate Assault Brigade UGV operators evacuated four wounded soldiers from front line in Huliaipole sector in two trips. VIDEO

Personnel of the 5th Separate Kyiv Assault Brigade used an unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) to evacuate four wounded service members from combat positions in the Huliaipole sector.

As Censor.NET reports, the operation took place in the 7th Air Assault Forces Corps’ area of responsibility. The UGV evacuated two wounded service members on its first trip. After recharging, it returned to the front line for two more.

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The second stage of the evacuation took place after dark. Because of the threat from Russian UAVs, reconnaissance drones accompanied the UGV carrying the wounded, while interceptor drones provided cover from the air.

One of the four evacuated service members was in extremely serious condition. All the wounded were successfully brought to evacuation vehicles and then taken to a stabilisation point and hospitals.

Using the UGV for the evacuation allowed part of the dangerous mission to be carried out remotely and reduced the risk to personnel.

A video of the Ukrainian service members’ evacuation was published on the 7th Air Assault Forces Corps’ Telegram channel.

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