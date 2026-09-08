Soldiers from 147th Brigade carried out 131 logistical missions using "Termit" UGV. VIDEO

In the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors, servicemen of the 147th Separate Artillery Brigade of the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces are actively deploying ground-based robotic systems to carry out logistical tasks.

According to Censor.NET, in August alone, crews operating the ‘Termit’ robotic ground vehicle and other robotic support systems successfully carried out 131 logistical missions.

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UGVs are increasingly being used to deliver water, food, fuel, ammunition and other essential supplies.

This helps to minimise the risks to service personnel, as movement in these areas is under constant threat from enemy FPV drones.

The soldiers posted a video of the operation on social media.

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