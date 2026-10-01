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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war amount to approximately 1,535,870 personnel (+1,900 over the past day), 12,388 tanks, 50,555 artillery systems, and 25,464 armored combat vehicles.. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have wounded and killed 1,535,870 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to October 1, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel—approximately 1,535,870 (+1,900) people (wounded and killed);
  • tanks – 12,388 (+0) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 25,464 (+1) units
  • artillery systems – 50,555 (+36) units
  • MLRS – 2,174 (+3) cases.
  • Air defense systems – 1,683 (+1) units
  • aircraft – 443 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 356 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 2,803 (+14) units
  • Operational-tactical-level UAVs – 541,383 (+1,288) units
  • cruise missiles – 5,126 (+5) units
  • ships / boats – 35 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tanker trucks – 155,887 (+524) units
  • special equipment – 4,774 (+4) units

Watch more: Ukrainian MiG-29s struck building where ruscists were trying to establish positions. VIDEO

Втрати російських окупантів

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