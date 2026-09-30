Ukrainian MiG-29s struck building where ruscists were trying to establish positions. VIDEO
Crews of MiG-29 fighter jets struck Russian occupation forces’ positions during a combat mission.
As Censor.NET reports, reconnaissance identified enemy personnel trying to establish positions in buildings and passed the target coordinates to Ukrainian Air Force pilots.
The precise airstrike destroyed one of the buildings occupied by Russian service members, and the enemy personnel inside were eliminated.
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