Ukrainian MiG-29s struck building where ruscists were trying to establish positions. VIDEO

Crews of MiG-29 fighter jets struck Russian occupation forces’ positions during a combat mission.

As Censor.NET reports, reconnaissance identified enemy personnel trying to establish positions in buildings and passed the target coordinates to Ukrainian Air Force pilots.

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The precise airstrike destroyed one of the buildings occupied by Russian service members, and the enemy personnel inside were eliminated.

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