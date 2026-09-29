Belarusian volunteers of "1514" unit show footage of Russian occupiers being eliminated in Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO

Belarusian volunteers of the "1514" special unit, which operates within the "Timur Special Unit" of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence, released footage of combat operations against Russian occupiers in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian intelligence personnel detect enemy movements and positions from the air, identify targets and pass their coordinates to strike drone crews.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Once targets are identified, FPV drones carry out precision strikes against Russian troops, their shelters and troop concentrations in built-up areas.

The released footage shows strikes on enemy personnel and positions, as well as verification of the strikes’ results.

Watch more: Ukrainian Su-27s bombed ruscist position with personnel and ammunition. VIDEO

Watch more: Perun operators eliminated five occupiers hiding under anti-drone cloaks. VIDEO