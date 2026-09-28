Ukrainian Su-27s bombed ruscist position with personnel and ammunition. VIDEO
Ukrainian Air Force pilots carried out a precision airstrike on a Russian position where enemy personnel and ammunition were located.
As Censor.NET reports, Su-27 fighter crews used coordinates provided by intelligence to strike the site where Russian troops were stationed with GBU bombs.
The published footage shows the building where Russian troops were based and a powerful explosion following a direct hit.
The airstrike destroyed the Russian position, along with the personnel and ammunition there.
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