Ukrainian Su-27s bombed ruscist position with personnel and ammunition. VIDEO

Ukrainian Air Force pilots carried out a precision airstrike on a Russian position where enemy personnel and ammunition were located.

As Censor.NET reports, Su-27 fighter crews used coordinates provided by intelligence to strike the site where Russian troops were stationed with GBU bombs.

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The published footage shows the building where Russian troops were based and a powerful explosion following a direct hit.

The airstrike destroyed the Russian position, along with the personnel and ammunition there.

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