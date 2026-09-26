Ukrainian Air Force destroyed a building housing Russian troops and command posts with two precision strikes. VIDEO

The Ukrainian Air Force carried out two precision strikes on a gathering of occupying forces.

According to Censor.NET, Air Force pilots struck a building housing enemy personnel.

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It is also noted that the occupiers were storing ammunition in the building.

As a result of the precise strikes and the subsequent detonation of the ammunition, the building was completely destroyed, and the Russian soldiers inside were eliminated.

Footage of the combat operation was shared by one of the Ukrainian pilots on his Telegram channel ‘Sunflower’.

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