Overnight UAV attack: Air defense destroyed 134 enemy targets — Air Force

Starting in the evening of September 25 and continuing through the night of September 26, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 173 Shahed-type UAVs (more than 50 of which were jet-powered), Gerber drones, and "Parody"-type decoy drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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Launches were recorded from the following directions:

Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo—Russian Federation;

TOT Donetsk;

TOT AR Crimea – Gvardeyskoye.

Air Defense Operations

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 7:30 a.m., air defense forces have shot down or neutralized 134 enemy UAVs, including Shahed and Gerber models, as well as other types of drones.

Watch more: An-28 crew shoots down Russian "Gerbera-2" kamikaze drone with "Minigun" machine gun in skies over Ukraine. VIDEO

Enemy airstrikes were recorded at 19 locations, and debris from downed aircraft was found at 8 locations.

The attack is ongoing; there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Please follow safety guidelines!