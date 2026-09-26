Overnight UAV attack: Air defense destroyed 134 enemy targets — Air Force
Starting in the evening of September 25 and continuing through the night of September 26, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 173 Shahed-type UAVs (more than 50 of which were jet-powered), Gerber drones, and "Parody"-type decoy drones.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.
Launches were recorded from the following directions:
- Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo—Russian Federation;
- TOT Donetsk;
- TOT AR Crimea – Gvardeyskoye.
Air Defense Operations
The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
According to preliminary data, as of 7:30 a.m., air defense forces have shot down or neutralized 134 enemy UAVs, including Shahed and Gerber models, as well as other types of drones.
Enemy airstrikes were recorded at 19 locations, and debris from downed aircraft was found at 8 locations.
The attack is ongoing; there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Please follow safety guidelines!
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