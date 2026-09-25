An-28 crew shoots down Russian "Gerbera-2" kamikaze drone with "Minigun" machine gun in skies over Ukraine. VIDEO

The crew of an An-28 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force intercepted and destroyed a Russian "Gerbera-2" kamikaze drone in flight using a multi-barrel "Minigun" machine gun mounted on board.

According to Censor.NET, footage of the Ukrainian crew in action was posted online.

The footage shows the aircraft flying over fields and forests. A Russian drone appears below the aircraft, after which a gunner opens fire on the aerial target with the "Minigun".

Read more on our Telegram channel

The recording shows the interception from the crew’s perspective: the machine gun barrels are aimed at the drone flying below the An-28, and the gunner opens fire on it.

The final frames show the result of the attack: the Russian drone loses control after being hit and falls into a wooded area.

Watch more: Border guards of 105th Detachment intercept and destroy 51 Russian drones in one day. VIDEO

Watch more: Pursuit and destruction of Russian "Shahed" over Odesa region: combat operations by "Omega Wings" fighters. VIDEO