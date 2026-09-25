Border guards launched hunt for Russian FPV drones and destroyed 18 unmanned aerial vehicles. VIDEO
Soldiers from the Rapid Response Border Command of the 4th Border Guard Detachment destroyed 18 Russian FPV drones in one go in the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector. The enemy drones were intercepted whilst still in the air.
According to Censor.NET, footage of the successful combat operation was released by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.
The video shows a series of mid-air interceptions. Ukrainian operators spot Russian FPV drones in the sky, getting closer to them and destroy them before they can reach their targets.
In some shots, enemy quadcopters are caught on camera literally a split second before being destroyed. The design of the FPV drones and the munitions mounted on them are clearly visible.
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