Operators from 159th SMB shot down Russian UAVs worth over $1.5 million in skies over Kharkiv region. VIDEO
Drone operators from the anti-aircraft missile battalion of the 159th Separate Mechanised Brigade have released a series of footage showing the interception of Russian drones in the Vovchansk sector.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian soldiers have published a compilation of footage from combat operations during which enemy UAVs with a total value of over $1.5 million were destroyed in the skies over the Kharkiv region.
Among the aerial targets destroyed were ZALA, ‘Orlan’, ‘Lancet’, ‘Prince Oleg the Prophet’ and Supercam reconnaissance and strike drones.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password