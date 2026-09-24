Operators from 159th SMB shot down Russian UAVs worth over $1.5 million in skies over Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Drone operators from the anti-aircraft missile battalion of the 159th Separate Mechanised Brigade have released a series of footage showing the interception of Russian drones in the Vovchansk sector.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian soldiers have published a compilation of footage from combat operations during which enemy UAVs with a total value of over $1.5 million were destroyed in the skies over the Kharkiv region.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Among the aerial targets destroyed were ZALA, ‘Orlan’, ‘Lancet’, ‘Prince Oleg the Prophet’ and Supercam reconnaissance and strike drones.

Watch more: Soldiers from 66th SMB have released footage from liberated village of Shandryholove, outskirts of which are littered with bodies of ruscists. VIDEO

Watch more: Ukrainian pilots shoot down Russian reconnaissance Gerbera with camera on top of its body using STING interceptor. VIDEO