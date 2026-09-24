Soldiers from 66th SMB have released footage from liberated village of Shandryholove, outskirts of which are littered with bodies of ruscists. VIDEO

Soldiers from the 66th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Prince Mstislav the Brave have published a video showing the consequences for the occupiers of the prolonged fighting for Shandryholove.

According to Censor.NET, the footage shows numerous bodies of Russian occupiers left lying in the streets of the liberated settlement and its surroundings.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The brigade noted that Shandryholove had long been a key route for Russian troops. The occupiers used the settlement to deploy a significant number of assault groups, as well as armoured vehicles and motorcycles, for further combat operations in the direction of Korovyi Yar, Oskil and Sviatohirsk.

The footage released shows the aftermath not only of the assault on and liberation of Shandryholove by Ukrainian forces, but also of the preceding phase of defensive battles in the area around the settlement.

"Today, the only reminder of the outcome of these battles are the numerous bodies of Russians lying in the streets of Shandryholove and its surroundings," the soldiers add in the caption to the video.

Watch more: Operation Vivaldi: Soldiers of 66th Separate Mechanised Brigade clear and liberate Shandryholove in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Watch more: Occupiers fled, leaving tank behind for Ukrainian drone operators: footage of destruction from 66th Brigade. VIDEO