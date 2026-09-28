Perun operators eliminated five occupiers hiding under anti-drone cloaks. VIDEO

A video posted online shows Ukrainian drone operators detecting and eliminating Russian occupiers who tried to conceal themselves from drones with anti-drone cloaks.

As Censor.NET reports, the combat footage was released by operators of the Perun Unmanned Systems Battalion of the 42nd Separate Mechanized Brigade.

The video shows five separate attacks. The Russian soldiers are lying among tall weeds, in bushes and under trees, covered with special cloaks or blankets designed to make them less visible to thermal imaging cameras.

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The camouflage did not help. Ukrainian operators found the enemy’s hiding places and attacked each one in turn with strike drones.

According to the unit, five Russian occupiers were eliminated in the five attacks.

"Five katsaps lay down to sleep under an anti-thermal-imaging blanket and never woke up," the Ukrainian soldiers commented ironically on the results.

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