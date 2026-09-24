Ukrainian drone slowly approaches Russian soldier who has frozen in place by tree trunk and eliminates him. VIDEO

A Russian occupier attempted to hide from a Ukrainian drone by crouching by a tree trunk, but his attempt to conceal himself was in vain. The drone operator spotted the Russian and eliminated him.

According to Censor.NET, footage of the combat operation was released by pilots from the ‘Perun’ unmanned aerial vehicle battalion of the 42nd Separate Mechanised Brigade.

The footage shows a Russian soldier standing virtually motionless, pressed against a tree trunk. Evidently, the occupier had hoped that the vegetation and his stillness would help him remain undetected by the Ukrainian operator.

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The drone slowly approaches the hiding place. The operator spots the Russian soldier by the tree, accurately identifies the target and directs the drone towards the occupier.

"The drone operator outwits the Russian soldier hiding motionless by the tree," commented Ukrainian soldiers on the incident.

As a result of the attack, the Russian soldier was killed. The footage was released by operators from the "Perun" unmanned systems battalion of the 42nd SMB.

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