Occupier attempted to shoot down FPV drone piloted by ’Bulava’ pilots from 72nd SMB, but it detonated next to one of his accomplices. VIDEO

Drone operators from the ‘Bulava’ battalion of the 72nd SMB eliminated a group of Russian infantrymen who had been surrounded by Ukrainian drones in a trench.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian pilots spotted the invaders and began attacking them with FPV drones.

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The video shows one of the Russian soldiers attempting to shoot down a Ukrainian drone that had landed nearby with his assault rifle. At that moment, the drone detonated and eliminated one of his comrades.

After that, the operators directed another drone at the occupier and eliminated him with a precise strike.

As a result of the series of strikes, at least four Russian soldiers were killed.

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