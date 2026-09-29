SIGNUM operators intercepted 14 Russian UAVs during enemy attacks and reconnaissance missions. VIDEO

Pilots from the SIGNUM battalion of the 59th Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces intercepted and destroyed 14 Russian UAVs during enemy air strikes and reconnaissance flights.

According to Censor.NET, drone operators shot down Russian military strike and reconnaissance drones in mid-air.

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In particular, the aerial targets destroyed included:

"Shahed";

4 "Lancets";

2 KVO;

4 ZALA UAVs;

"Gerbera";

2 BM-70s.

"Every drone destroyed is one less threat to our positions, equipment and personnel. It means a foiled reconnaissance mission, a destroyed strike asset and fewer opportunities for the enemy to control the skies above our defenders," the soldiers noted in a caption accompanying the video.

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