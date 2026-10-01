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Russian Federation attack on Kyiv on 1 October: house caught fire in Solomianskyi district; one person was injured. PHOTOS
On the night of 1 October, Russian occupiers shelled Kyiv once again. As a result of the attack, fires broke out in the Solomianskyi and Obolonskyi districts. A residential building, cars and a warehouse were on fire; one person was injured.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
Solomianskyi district: as a result of enemy shelling, a room on the ground floor of a 16-storey residential block caught fire. Parked cars were also engulfed in flames. The fire, covering an area of 80 square metres, was extinguished.
Obolon District: a large-scale fire broke out in a warehouse. The fire has been extinguished. One casualty has been handed over to medical staff.
Consequences of the attack
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