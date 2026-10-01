Enemy attacked Odesa overnight: business center has been damaged; one person has been injured (updated). PHOTOS

On the night of September 30, Russian troops attacked Odesa. The attack damaged infrastructure, specifically, a business center. One person was injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Serhii Lysak, head of the Military Administration.

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According to preliminary reports, medical assistance was provided to the victim directly at the scene.

According to Oleh Kiper, head of the Regional Military Administration, the enemy attacked a business center.

The strike damaged the roofs and facades of two buildings. The blast wave shattered windows, and walls on the fifth floor were partially destroyed.

A fire also broke out, which was quickly extinguished by emergency responders.

Public utilities are cleaning up after the attack

Currently, public utility crews continue to work at the scene, cleaning up after the Russian attack and clearing the area.

In other districts of Odesa, the night passed without enemy attacks.

See more: Russian Federation attack on Kyiv on 1 October: house caught fire in Solomianskyi district; one person was injured. PHOTOS

Consequences of the attack















