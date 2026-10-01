Latvia is ready to host nuclear weapons if NATO decides so, - Rinkēvičs

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs stated that the country could agree to the deployment of nuclear weapons on its territory if NATO collectively makes such a decision and the need arises.

According to Censor.NET, Delfi reports on this.

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The Latvian president commented on reports of a proposal by the United Kingdom to strengthen the nuclear deterrence of the countries participating in the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), which includes the Baltic states, the countries of Northern Europe, and the Netherlands.

According to Rinkēvičs, there is no legal ban on the deployment of nuclear weapons on the territory of Latvia. He also noted that during Latvia’s preparations for NATO accession in 2003, the country did not impose any restrictions on its participation in the Alliance’s collective security mechanisms, including the nuclear deterrence system.

"If the need arises and NATO makes such a collective decision, nuclear weapons will be deployed in Latvia," Rinkēvičs said.

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He also said that if nuclear weapons did not exist, there might be more conventional wars in Europe.

There are currently no negotiations regarding the deployment of weapons

At the same time, the President of Latvia emphasized that no specific negotiations regarding the deployment of nuclear weapons on the country’s territory are currently underway. The discussion is limited to the possibility of such a step in the event of a corresponding collective decision by NATO.

Rinkevics' statement came amid discussions about strengthening the defenses of Northern European and Baltic countries. Latvia is also participating in the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) led by the United Kingdom.

What led up to this?

Russia sent NATO a written warning that it is prepared to use nuclear weapons if the Alliance attempts to isolate the Kaliningrad region from Russian territory. NATO responded by stating that it poses no threat to Moscow and views the letter as an attempt at intimidation.

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