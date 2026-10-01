Nighttime attack on Rivne region: woman was injured, and her house was damaged

A woman was injured as a result of a Russian nighttime attack on the Rivne region. She is currently in the hospital with injuries to her shoulders and face.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Koval.

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After the attack, the victim was taken to a medical facility. She sustained injuries to her shoulders and face and is currently under medical supervision.

The woman’s home was also damaged as a result of the enemy attack.

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