ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11495 visitors online
News Shahed attack on Rivne region
663 0

Nighttime attack on Rivne region: woman was injured, and her house was damaged

shaheds

A woman was injured as a result of a Russian nighttime attack on the Rivne region. She is currently in the hospital with injuries to her shoulders and face.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Koval.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

After the attack, the victim was taken to a medical facility. She sustained injuries to her shoulders and face and is currently under medical supervision.

The woman’s home was also damaged as a result of the enemy attack.

See more: Enemy attacked Odesa overnight: business center has been damaged; one person has been injured (updated). PHOTOS

Author: 

shoot out (19118) Rivne region (200)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 