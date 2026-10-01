Ukraine asks US to impose sanctions on manufacturers of "Russian Starlink" – media

This week, Ukraine will submit to the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump and to Congress a list of Russian companies, vessels, and individuals against whom Kyiv proposes that the United States impose sanctions in accordance with the new law.

According to Censor.NET, ABC News reports on this.

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It is reported that this was announced by Denis Senik, Ukraine’s chargé d’affaires in Washington.

According to him, Russian companies that manufacture components for the satellite system Moscow is developing as an alternative to Starlink should be among the primary targets of U.S. sanctions.

The main company responsible for deploying this network is already subject to U.S. sanctions. At the same time, the companies that manufacture components for the system are not currently included on U.S. sanctions lists.

Senik stated that the completion of the deployment of the Russian satellite network could pose an additional threat to Ukraine. According to him, Moscow will be able to receive real-time data and use it to strike Ukrainian targets.

Ukraine is also interested in expanding access to Starlink within Russia, the diplomat said.

Kyiv Wants to Tighten Sanctions Against the "Shadow Fleet"

Separately, Ukraine is calling on the U.S. to tighten restrictions on vessels that, according to Kyiv's assessment, are part of the Russian "shadow fleet".

Russia uses such vessels to circumvent oil export restrictions. The new U.S. law provides for the imposition of sanctions against Russian energy entities and individuals and companies that help circumvent the sanctions.

Read more: Starlink could become part of Ukraine’s air defense system: Stubb asked Musk to expand coverage for Ukraine

Senik also stated that Ukraine expects the U.S. administration and American businesses to respond publicly to Russian attacks on facilities belonging to U.S. companies operating in Ukraine.

The U.S. must decide on sanctions by October 18

U.S. President Donald Trump signed the sanctions bill on September 18. The bill expands sanctions authority against Russia and Iran, including restrictions targeting Russian officials, financial institutions, the energy sector, and the "shadow fleet." The law also provides for the possibility of imposing additional tariffs on the largest buyers of Russian oil and gas under certain conditions.

According to ABC News, the Trump administration has until October 18 to decide which Russian entities will be subject to sanctions under the new law.

In the U.S. Congress, 262 members of Congress supported the bill before Trump signed it, while 159 voted against it. The Senate had previously approved the bill by a vote of 86 to 11.

Read more: Russian "shadow fleet" vessel Caffa to be recognized as material evidence in criminal proceedings and transferred to management of Ukraine – Deputy Prosecutor General Leshchenko