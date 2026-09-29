Russian "shadow fleet" vessel Caffa to be recognized as material evidence in criminal proceedings and transferred to management of Ukraine – Deputy Prosecutor General Leshchenko

The Russian "shadow fleet" vessel Caffa, which by a Swedish court decision is to be transferred to Ukraine and which, according to the Ukrainian investigation, illegally exported grain from occupied Sevastopol, will be recognized as material evidence in criminal proceedings.

This was stated by Deputy Prosecutor General Andrii Leshchenko in a comment to Censor.NET.

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More about the decision

Commenting on the court decision, he noted that it is a precedent.

"This is, first of all, the reaction of the civilized world to the fact that Russia fills its budget in this way. And this budget finances the war machine that carries out daily shelling, as well as financially motivates military personnel who go to the territory of Ukraine to commit crimes.

For us, this is a very important decision, as we see that the Defense Forces of Ukraine are taking measures to physically and kinetically stop the activities of the 'shadow fleet'.

We, for our part, try at the level of communication with other jurisdictions in other countries to encourage them to block from a legal point of view the possibility of the functioning of this "shadow fleet" and, accordingly, the filling of the Russian Federation's budget," Andrii Leshchenko reported.

Read more: Greek tanker Skiros attacked in Black Sea: It had Russian oil from Novorossiysk on board – Bloomberg

Will be transferred to ARMA management

According to him, the court agreed with the arguments that it is necessary to conduct additional investigative actions with the instrument of the crime and agreed to transfer it to Ukraine.

"We have not received it yet, but it is a state-level task to organize the transportation of this vessel to the territory of Ukraine," the deputy prosecutor general said.

Read more: EU is launching maritime inspections of vessels belonging to Russia’s shadow fleet, - Kallas

Arrest of the vessel Caffa