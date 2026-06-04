Swedish court has seized vessel "CAFFA," which was transporting stolen Ukrainian grain from TOT, - Kravchenko

A court in Sweden has approved the seizure of the vessel "CAFFA," which may have been involved in the illegal export of Ukrainian goods from the temporarily occupied territory.

This was announced by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, according to Censor.NET.

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According to him, this is the first time a foreign court has approved an arrest warrant in response to a request for international legal assistance from the Ukrainian prosecutor's office.

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""CAFFA" systematically violated the procedures for entering and exiting the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine with the aim of harming the interests of the state.

To conceal these activities, a scheme involving false registration was used: in international databases, the vessel is listed as "Guinea False," the statement said.

On March 12, 2026, the Office of the Prosecutor General submitted a request for international legal assistance to the Ministry of Justice of the Kingdom of Sweden.

Ukraine requested that the vessel be searched, the captain and crew members be questioned, and that the "CAFFA" be seized.

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"The relevant Swedish authorities promptly began processing the request. As early as the following week after receiving it, a search of the vessel was conducted and witnesses were interviewed.

Today, this process took an important procedural step forward—the court approved the arrest of the vessel.

This is a concrete result of international legal cooperation between Ukraine and our partners. Daily work, information sharing, and the collection and transmission of additional evidence have yielded results: the vessel has been arrested," added the Prosecutor General.

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