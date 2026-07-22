EU is launching maritime inspections of vessels belonging to Russia’s shadow fleet, - Kallas

The European Union will step up pressure on Russia’s so-called shadow fleet by deploying naval missions.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a statement by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas.

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Maritime surveillance and vessel inspections

According to Kallas, on 20 July, forces from Operation IRINI boarded the oil tanker MV SOUTH STAR. The vessel is suspected of sailing under a false flag, which constitutes a breach of international maritime law.

"On 20 July, forces from Operation IRINI boarded the oil tanker MV SOUTH STAR, which is suspected of sailing under a false flag in breach of international maritime law, to verify its flag," she said.

Kallas emphasised that every illegal flight helps to sustain Russia’s military machine.

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New EU measures on the shadow fleet

She emphasised that the EU combines its sanctions policy with action at sea.

"We are coordinating our sanctions with our actions at sea," said Kallas.

According to her, this week the EU Member States authorised the ATALANTA mission to board suspicious vessels belonging to the Russian shadow fleet in order to verify their flags. Such measures are already being implemented as part of Operation IRINI.

"This decision tightens the net even further," she concluded.

Meanwhile, EU ambassadors are meeting in Brussels to agree on the text of the 21st package of sanctions against Russia. Some countries, notably Greece, have expressed reservations about certain restrictions.

Earlier, Kallas stated that the EU had detained a tanker that may belong to Russia’s ‘shadow fleet’.