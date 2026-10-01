Zelenskyy on Defenders’ Day: Ukraine is holding firm because of our soldiers. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated the troops on Defenders’ Day.

The head of state made this statement in a video address to mark Defenders’ Day, reports Censor.NET.

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Ukraine is holding firm thanks to its soldiers

"The front line. This is where independence is being won. And the path to peace runs through these labyrinths, these corridors. And when we say, ‘Ukraine is holding firm’, this resilience begins right here on the front line, in these command posts and at every one of our positions where Ukraine is present, because Ukraine has its defenders. Our soldiers," the statement reads.

Zelenskyy thanked every single person standing up to defend Ukraine.

"Thank you to everyone who wears a chevron on their shoulders and bears the weight of our independence.



With gratitude and respect to all our defenders, we say today:

Glory to you!

Glory to Ukraine!

Glory to the heroes!" he said.

Read more: "Greatest asset of our armed forces is its people," - Drapatyi on Defenders’ Day

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with soldiers carrying out Operation ‘Vivaldi’ at the command post of the 3rd Army Corps, including a meeting with Commander Andriy Biletskyi.

Watch more: Zelenskyy met with Biletskyi and discussed fourth phase of Operation "Vivaldi". VIDEO