"Greatest asset of our armed forces is its people," - Drapatyi on Defenders’ Day

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi congratulated the troops on Defenders’ Day.

He announced this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

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People are our greatest asset

"It is not without reason that we honour Ukraine’s modern defenders and commemorate the Ukrainian Cossacks on the same day. After all, defending the state is a continuous and unceasingly gruelling endeavour spanning generations, requiring strength, sacrifice, ideological commitment and the utmost focus on the outcome. This is especially true today, when Ukraine once again finds itself at the height of its struggle for survival," emphasised the commander-in-chief.

Drapatyi noted that modern wars are characterised by the use of the latest weapons and technologies.

Read more: 173 combat engagements on front: most fighting in Pokrovsk sector – General Staff

"But I never tire of emphasising that the greatest asset of our armed forces is the people. Today, Ukraine is being defended by a very diverse group of people. Of different genders, ages, with different life experiences, views, education and backgrounds. Yet all of us, despite our differences, are unwaveringly united by a single goal — the defence of Ukraine," said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He thanked every single person currently serving in the ranks.

"First and foremost, to those who, under superhuman conditions, dig in, hold the front lines and press forward. To those who strike the enemy on land, in the air, at sea and in cyberspace. To those who provide logistics and support. To everyone who makes our army stronger, and thus our country.

We are paying the highest price for the right to be Ukraine. I bow my head in memory of every fallen comrade, both male and female. To remember them is to carry on their legacy," said Drapatyi.

A focus on innovation

The commander-in-chief also stated that Ukraine is focusing on innovation and unmanned systems, precise calculations, and unconventional solutions to save lives.

Read more: Drapatyi wants to retain mainly officers with combat experience in General Staff, - media

"My primary responsibility as Commander-in-Chief is to ensure the conditions under which the army fights and wins through coordination, intelligence and technology.

At the same time, today is yet another occasion to remind ourselves: to win, the Ukrainian warrior – whether a soldier, sergeant or officer – must become the best version of themselves. War does not forgive inertia, irresponsibility or a lack of initiative. Now is the time for the trained, the resolute and the honest. It is the time for professionals and leaders.

Preserving the state is not just the task of people in the virtual world. It is the responsibility of everyone in their own role. Today, Ukrainians recognise themselves and their loved ones in the words ‘defender’ and ‘defender’. This is one big family, where every member matters. And although we are all different, we share one Ukraine. Our struggle for it, I am certain, will certainly not be in vain," he concluded.

Read also on "Censor.NET": Drapatyi wants to retain mainly officers with combat experience in the General Staff, – media