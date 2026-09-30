173 combat engagements on front: most fighting in Pokrovsk sector – General Staff

Since the start of Wednesday, 30 September, 173 combat engagements have taken place on the front.

This is stated in the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff’s report as of 10:00 p.m., according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Enemy strikes

The enemy carried out two missile strikes and 54 airstrikes, dropping 176 guided aerial bombs. It also used 4,928 kamikaze drones to strike targets and shelled populated areas and Ukrainian positions 1,944 times.

Situation in the north

During the day, in the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy assaulted Ukrainian positions six times near Kozacha Lopan, Ternova and Izbytske.

Fighting in Kharkiv region

In the Kupiansk sector, the Defence Forces repelled one enemy attack towards Kupiansk.

Read more: New record for AFU: 2,090 invaders eliminated in single day! Total combat losses for the Russian Federation since the start of the war: approximately 1,531,060 personnel, 12,385 tanks, 50,477 artillery systems, and 25,450 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled six attempts by Russian forces to advance near Novoselivka, Derylove and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defence Forces stopped two Russian attempts to advance near Yampil and Pyskunivka.

One enemy assault was recorded in the Kramatorsk sector near Yurkivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the Defence Forces repelled 15 enemy assaults near Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Novoselivka and Dovha Balka, and towards Mykolaipillia and Petrivka. Three more combat engagements are ongoing.

A total of 27 attacks were repelled in the Pokrovsk sector. Russian forces tried to advance near Novomykolaivka, Vilne, Kucheriv Yar, Stepy, Bilytske, Vodianske, Serhiivka and Molodetske. Two attacks are ongoing.

According to preliminary figures, 60 Russian troops were eliminated, and 12 were wounded in this sector today; one vehicle, one multiple-launch rocket system, three artillery systems, one ammunition depot, and 17 enemy shelters were destroyed. They damaged three vehicles, one artillery system, five UAV control posts and 184 enemy shelters. They also destroyed or suppressed 314 UAVs of various types.

Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian attacks in the Oleksandrivka sector near Berezove.

Read more: Ilsky Oil Refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai hit – General Staff

Situation in the south

One enemy assault was recorded in the Huliaipole sector near Verkhnia Tersa.

Read more: New record for AFU: 2,090 invaders eliminated in single day! Total combat losses for the Russian Federation since the start of the war: approximately 1,531,060 personnel, 12,385 tanks, 50,477 artillery systems, and 25,450 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Other sectors

The enemy carried out no offensive operations in the Northern Slobozhanskyi, Orikhiv, or Prydniprovske sectors.

There were no significant changes in the situation in other sectors.

Read more: Enemy UAV warehouse, command and observation post, and support facilities have been struck, - General Staff